Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Up to $51.22

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.22, but opened at $52.94. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $52.22, with a volume of 153 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 44,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $2,576,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $59,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,672 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,434. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 42,309 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,694,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

