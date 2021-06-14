Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,734 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 90,194 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 278,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 211,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 19.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

