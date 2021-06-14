Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $264,000 Stock Position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,321 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of DURECT worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after acquiring an additional 631,869 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DURECT by 468.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 353,354 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 244,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 145,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 180,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 83,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

DRRX stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. DURECT Co. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $397.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 1.41.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. On average, research analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $103,435.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

