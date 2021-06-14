Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $259,000 in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.02. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $31.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.1617 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

