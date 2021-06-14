Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,323 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 42.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,323 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 23,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

GT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of GT stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.70. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

