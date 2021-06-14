Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 57,841 Shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,841 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of MUI opened at $15.70 on Monday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

