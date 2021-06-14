Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CQS US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 32,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 33.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,217,000 after acquiring an additional 182,935 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 7.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 420,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,372,000 after acquiring an additional 28,131 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair stock opened at $113.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.48. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $63.85 and a one year high of $121.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HSBC downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. AlphaValue downgraded Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

