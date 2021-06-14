KeyCorp Weighs in on Veracyte, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Veracyte in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $36.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jens Holstein acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $160,015,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,178,000 after buying an additional 1,162,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,351,000 after buying an additional 865,112 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 689.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after buying an additional 857,039 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $39,716,000.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

