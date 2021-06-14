Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Lowered by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,846,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 68,800 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $264,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.82.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $147.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.53. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,596 shares of company stock worth $1,399,725. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

