King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 332,561 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $30.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.25. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXS. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

