King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $39.58 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,220 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,850 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $39,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $112.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.00, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

