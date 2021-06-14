King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in 3M by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in 3M by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 17,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

3M stock opened at $202.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.74. The stock has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

