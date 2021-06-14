King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 102,500 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,500 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.16% of Open Lending worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Open Lending by 149.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPRO shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

In other news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Open Lending stock opened at $38.19 on Monday. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

