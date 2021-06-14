KINS Technology Group Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on June 14th (OTCMKTS:KINZU)

KINS Technology Group’s (OTCMKTS:KINZU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 14th. KINS Technology Group had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS:KINZU opened at $10.26 on Monday. KINS Technology Group has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $11.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

