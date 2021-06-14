KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.50 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 420.22, a current ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.2663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $100,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 433,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 203,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

