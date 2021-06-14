KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

KREF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.14.

KREF stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 420.22, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.58.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.2663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 5.15%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 433,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 203,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

