Klever Hits Market Capitalization of $205.38 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Klever has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $205.38 million and $2.42 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can currently be bought for about $0.0604 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00063107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.00165666 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00186040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.65 or 0.01032147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,191.72 or 1.00287120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

