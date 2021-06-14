Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 75,061 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 374,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 172,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $46.71 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

KNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

