Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Update

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the May 13th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS KOJAF remained flat at $$23.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98. Kojamo Oyj has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $23.11.

About Kojamo Oyj

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 35,272 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

