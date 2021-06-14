Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Update

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the May 13th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS KOJAF remained flat at $$23.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98. Kojamo Oyj has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $23.11.
About Kojamo Oyj
