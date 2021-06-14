Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Sells $205,666.50 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $205,666.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,383.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 45.1% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 475,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 147,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $908,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.