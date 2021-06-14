Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Landcadia Holdings III’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landcadia Holdings III will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Landcadia Holdings III.

Get Landcadia Holdings III alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 4th quarter worth about $15,720,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCY remained flat at $$11.65 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,935. Landcadia Holdings III has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $12.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86.

About Landcadia Holdings III

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landcadia Holdings III (LCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.