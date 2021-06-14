Langley Steinert Sells 9,198 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 9,198 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $232,801.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 952,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,115,697.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $364,963.52.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $369,021.78.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $392,391.76.

On Friday, May 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $396,170.14.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $389,453.02.

On Monday, May 24th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $397,429.60.

On Friday, May 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $398,829.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $388,613.38.

On Monday, May 17th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $392,111.88.

On Monday, May 10th, Langley Steinert sold 13,995 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $387,941.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $25.13 on Monday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

