Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the May 13th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of LGI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 31,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,224. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1151 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.