Lee Klarich Sells 6,255 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total transaction of $1,198,715.00.

NYSE PANW opened at $365.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $352.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.23 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.48 and a 1 year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

