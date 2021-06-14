Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

LI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Li Auto presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.72.

LI stock opened at $28.11 on Thursday. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.69.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at $1,773,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Li Auto by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,271,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after buying an additional 123,543 shares during the last quarter. One01 Capital LP bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth about $7,068,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 206,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 93,123 shares during the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

