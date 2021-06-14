Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Up 240.5% in May

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 913,300 shares, an increase of 240.5% from the May 13th total of 268,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.83. 97,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,623. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.86. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $9.45.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.