Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Up 240.5% in May

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 913,300 shares, an increase of 240.5% from the May 13th total of 268,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.83. 97,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,623. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.86. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $9.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 54,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

