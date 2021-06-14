Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,352 shares during the quarter. Dada Nexus makes up 0.0% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

DADA stock opened at $31.55 on Monday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.34.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

