Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 791,442 shares.The stock last traded at $73.29 and had previously closed at $72.15.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LSPD shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cormark upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.07.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

