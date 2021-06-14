Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.70 Million

Analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will report $12.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.40 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $11.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $51.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.50 million to $52.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $51.35 million, with estimates ranging from $50.70 million to $52.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

LMST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

LMST traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.30. 13,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $107.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.85. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 429,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 63,260 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

