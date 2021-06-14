LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) Short Interest Update

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 159.7% from the May 13th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of LMGHF stock remained flat at $$4.97 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38. LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

About LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA provides mobile communication services in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: The Nordics, Western Europe, Central Europe, and Global Messaging. The company offers mobile messaging, mobile solutions, and mobile intelligence services. Its solutions are used in healthcare, retail, finance, and logistics industries.

