Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys New Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,330,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.30% of Gentherm at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gentherm by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Gentherm stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.90. 1,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,155. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.48. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $288.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 17.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matteo Anversa sold 1,500 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $121,110.00. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $59,696.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,967 shares of company stock worth $481,436 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

