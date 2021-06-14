Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys New Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 135,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axonics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Axonics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Axonics by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $59.82. 8,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 0.07.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $4,361,462.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,076,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,371 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,635. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

