Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Raises Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 124.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares during the quarter. The Cheesecake Factory accounts for about 1.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.34% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAKE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 4.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.67. The stock had a trading volume of 22,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,285. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.77.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.