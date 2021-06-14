Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $10.98 Million Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 263,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,000. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for about 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,854,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,619,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,733,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 336,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 34,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $43.19. 15,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 1.48. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,983,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,504 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

