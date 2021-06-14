Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $6.31 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $46,850,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,991,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2,839.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $13,538,000. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 455,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,631,000 after acquiring an additional 134,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,580. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.99. 1,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,735. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.74. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

