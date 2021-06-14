LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 151.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,286,449 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $230,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in LKQ by 268.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $49.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.