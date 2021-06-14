LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Update

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the May 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCD. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

