Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Downgraded by R. F. Lafferty to Sell

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) was downgraded by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00. R. F. Lafferty’s target price points to a potential downside of 67.74% from the stock’s previous close.

RIDE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.11.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

RIDE stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 217,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,740,437. Lordstown Motors has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at $191,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 29.7% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at about $525,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 208.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 208,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 124.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 99,529 shares during the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.