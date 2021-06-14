L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRLCY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of LRLCY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.29. The company had a trading volume of 32,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,605. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $58.46 and a twelve month high of $93.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.35. The stock has a market cap of $260.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.57.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

