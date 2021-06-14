LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stake Lowered by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc reduced its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $46,889,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 95.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 44,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,909,825.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $7,417,108.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,107 shares of company stock valued at $17,684,201 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPLA opened at $139.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.27 and a 52 week high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.72.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

