LTO Network (LTO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.45 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. LTO Network has a total market cap of $71.27 million and approximately $15.45 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LTO Network has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One LTO Network coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00060885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.46 or 0.00787203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.71 or 0.07984635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00083297 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,249,231 coins and its circulating supply is 282,674,215 coins. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars.

