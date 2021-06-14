M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,624 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of M/I Homes worth $13,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHO opened at $63.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.13.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $248,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $581,309.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,927.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,905. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

