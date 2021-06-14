Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 369,850 shares.The stock last traded at $41.96 and had previously closed at $41.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

