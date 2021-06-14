Makena Capital Management LLC Has $12.42 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 102.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,389 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,885 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.0% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,801 shares of company stock valued at $4,240,188. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $395.82. The stock had a trading volume of 24,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,145. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.62%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

