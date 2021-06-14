Makena Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,795 shares during the period. First Industrial Realty Trust comprises about 0.9% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,980,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,747,000 after acquiring an additional 299,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,018,000 after buying an additional 642,457 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,749,000 after buying an additional 187,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,875,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,888,000 after buying an additional 312,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,693,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,351,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.56. 3,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,919. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.