Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

MCHX has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of MCHX stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,455. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. On average, analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Marchex in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 51.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Marchex in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 17.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marchex in the first quarter worth about $4,360,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

