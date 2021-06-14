Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,770,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 218,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.63% of Marcus & Millichap worth $194,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $345,775.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,174,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 27,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $943,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares in the company, valued at $770,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 381,846 shares of company stock worth $13,328,633. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $39.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMI. TheStreet cut Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

