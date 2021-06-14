Mark E. Jones Iii Sells 39,000 Shares of TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG) Stock

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG) Director Mark E. Jones Iii sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$10,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,378,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,532,153.42.

Mark E. Jones Iii also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Mark E. Jones Iii sold 499,000 shares of TriStar Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total transaction of C$129,740.00.

CVE:TSG opened at C$0.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$59.79 million and a P/E ratio of 52.00. TriStar Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$0.47.

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

