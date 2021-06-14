Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 22.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,236. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRVL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

