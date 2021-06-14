Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Rating Lowered by MKM Partners

MKM Partners lowered shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTDR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.37.

MTDR stock opened at $33.64 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Matador Resources by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

